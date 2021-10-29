Orgies, Harassment, and Fraud: Accusations, Lawsuit Rock Satanic Temple

Is it possible to malign a religion, particularly one that denies the existence of God, Satan, or the supernatural?

In a civil dispute that has dragged on for more than a year and a half, the answer to that question might cost four former members of The Satanic Temple (TST) more than $140,000 in damages, including “reputation losses.”

Leaders of the Satanic Temple readily concede that people are welcome to criticize them, but not on the organization’s own Facebook pages. They claim that the four hijacked TST’s Washington state chapter Facebook sites to imply that the organization mismanages funds, harasses dissenters, tolerates anti-Semitism and abusive leadership, and is a cult-like organization masquerading as a religion.

The four members claim they simply shared links to news stories and other publicly available content. They believe that no one can be held accountable for defaming an organization that claims 500,000 members and qualifies as a church under IRS laws.

“You can’t smear a religion,” David Alan Johnson, the chapter’s former social media editor, said. “And they’ve never been able to point to anything we’ve said that hasn’t been proven to be false.” A federal judge in Seattle has so far sided with them.

On a Twitter feed with a grunge/anarchist atmosphere, the now-former members tweet under the name QueerSatanic (as a method to describe their varied sexual identities and orientations). They spent $80,000 in court this year defending themselves, but a GoFundMe campaign has raised $18,800 so far. “Our livelihoods are being torn apart by this suit a year and a half later,” said Leah Fishbaugh, 30, one of the defendants, on GoFundMe. “We’ve reached a breaking point, just as the plaintiffs predicted.” Johnson, 34, Mickey Meeham (aka Joshua Calavera), 39, and Nathan Sullivan, 33, were among the defendants, along with Fishbaugh. They used to be volunteers who looked after the group’s website, membership, and social media. Calavera has since filed bankruptcy, while the other defendants claim that the litigation is consuming their finances.

Johnson, a former newspaper reporter who now works for a Seattle-area research group, said, “This is the single most upsetting financial thing that has occurred to me.” While gathering evidence for their case, they’ve come across other unhappy Satanists across the country who have a laundry list of complaints. This is a condensed version of the information.