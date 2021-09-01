Oprah Winfrey vs. Rose McGowan: Detailed Accusations

Rose McGowan launched a scathing social media attack on Oprah Winfrey.

McGowan sparked outrage online after leveling a series of allegations against the actress, host, and producer, along with a photo of Winfrey kissing Harvey Weinstein on the cheek.

McGowan’s single post has several references to complicated real-world events, and she has backed up her allegations by pinning the message to the top of her Twitter feed.

What Did Rose McGowan Have to Say About Oprah?

McGowan expressed her feelings about Winfrey in a tweet on August 29th, saying, “I am thrilled more people are witnessing the nasty truth of @Oprah.” She isn’t real, yet I wish she was. She is as false as they come, from being friends with Weinstein to leaving and hurting Russell Simmon’s victims. She is about maintaining a corrupt power structure for personal gain. #lizard”

I’m delighted more people are waking up to @Oprah’s terrible truth. She isn’t real, yet I wish she was. She is as false as they come, from being friends with Weinstein to leaving and hurting Russell Simmon’s victims. She is about maintaining a corrupt power structure for personal gain. pic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0 #lizard

August 29, 2021 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan)

McGowan has almost a million followers on Twitter, and her tweet was liked by over 10,000 people, retweeted by over 2,500 people, and about a thousand people felt obliged to respond to the charges.

One of these comments, from @momsgem09, complimented McGowan for coming up against Winfrey and “bridging the gap between the poor and the elites by exposing the corrupt.”

Winfrey has yet to comment to McGowan’s allegations.

What Did Rose McGowan’s Tweet About Oprah Mean?

McGowan thinks Winfrey is “as phony as they come,” adding she wishes she “were real, but she isn’t.” Winfrey has long been regarded as a national treasure for her successful daytime talk show, books, Hollywood work, and philanthropy, but she claims she is “as fake as they come.”

McGowan reminded her fans that she and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein were “pals” by posting a photo of her kissing him on the cheek.

Weinstein was previously known to have a slew of well-known celebrity acquaintances. This is a condensed version of the information.