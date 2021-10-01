Opinions are divided after a viral video of an extravagant proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower went viral.

The moment you ask the love of your life for their hand in marriage, the two of you will remember for the rest of your lives.

One recent suggestion on the banks of the Seine in Paris, on the other hand, is likely to stick in the minds of many more people—including millions of TikTokers—and not for the right reasons.

A clip shot by Laura Benincasa, a 20-year-old exchange student, shows a man proposing to a woman while the Eiffel Tower sparkles in the backdrop.

The man drops down on one knee on a white carpet surrounded by candles and white rose petals in an opulent scenario.

A big light-up sign that reads “MARRY ME” surrounds the couple. A boat is docked behind them, possibly to take the lovebirds on a romantic excursion.

The video, which you can view here, is labeled simply “Paris,” with a white heart and a sad-face emoji.

It has received 9.5 million views and 2.2 million likes since it was posted on September 25. The video was also published on Pubity, a popular meme Instagram page, where it received an additional 750,000 likes.

The footage drew tens of thousands of comments. “Because of TikTok, my expectations are rising higher and higher,” one social media user, Oreo babe, commented.

“Oh so this kind of lifestyle exists,” wrote another user, Aya.

“How to tell your rich without saying your rich,” Ahmads.photography joked.

T l o v e_ expressed his displeasure by saying, “Great. The bar has now been raised to the heights of the Eiffel Tower.”

“He accomplished all that, and she just gazed at him waiting for him to get up,” Muahzxox3 inquired. I’m jumping on my man because I’m excited.”

“This suggestion certainly cost me annual salary,” Skrubnagrom wrote.

However, not everyone agreed that the concept was aspirational. “Or, hear me out, keep it lowkey and quiet, yet memorable,” wrote Asphyxiaa. And if you have too much, give it to someone who really needs it.”

“I kinda think most like a private simple proposal,” Akhanshoots acknowledged.

“Can’t fathom the pressure on the girl,” Michael. .scott said.

Some social media users speculated that the man might have paid for the Eiffel Tower's lights.