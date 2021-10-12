Onscreen, six real-life parents interacted with their children.

The narrative of Alex, a young mother who flees her violent relationship with her small daughter, is told in Netflix’s Maid, which was recently released earlier this month. Margaret Qualley and her real-life mother, Andie Macdowell, star in the film, which is based on a memoir of the same name.

Andie Macdowell and Margaret Qualley

A limited series based on a book of the same name by Stephanie Land is one of Netflix’s newest acquisitions that has captivated people. Margaret Qualley plays Alex, a young mother who flees an abusive relationship with her small daughter in order to provide them both a better life. Andie Macdowell, her real-life mother, plays Alex’s eccentric mother.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus co-starred on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana as father and daughter from 2006 through 2011. Miley became a mega-star in her own right as a result of the show. Miley and her father have continued to compose songs even though the show ended ten years ago. Though Billy Ray rose to prominence in the music industry in the early 1990s, he and Lil Nas X shattered records with their song Old Town Road in 2019.

Will and Jaden Smith are brothers.

Will and Jaden Smith, real-life father and son, teamed up in 2006 to represent Chris Gardner’s true story in The Pursuit of Happyness. Chris, a single father with a small son, is evicted from his apartment in San Francisco and finds himself without a place to live. While Chris works an unpaid internship as a stepping stone to eventually launching his own brokerage firm, Gardner Rich & Co., the two sleep in shelters and on the street.

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has been recognized for her Oscar-winning performances in a number of films throughout the years.