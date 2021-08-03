Only the governors of the two states with the highest COVID rates have reinstated masks.

Only two governors in the ten states with the highest COVID-19 rates have moved to reintroduce indoor mask laws, making them mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended its guidance to advise that everyone use masks in regions where there is high or considerable transmission due to stopped immunizations and the spread of the Delta strain. Some governors reacted angrily to the new guidelines by banning masks in their states, but governors in Louisiana and Nevada followed the CDC’s advice and reintroduced mask regulations.

According to the CDC, Louisiana has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, and Governor John Bel Edwards issued a new statewide mask mandate on Tuesday. The decree, which is only temporary, mandates all people above the age of 5 to wear masks indoors until at least September 1, but it could be extended.

Louisiana has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, according to Edwards, and the low number of vaccinations is contributing to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

“It has never been more evident that we are in the midst of an unmanaged COVID outbreak that, in addition to endangering the health and well-being of countless Louisianans, also jeopardizes our hospitals’ and medical facilities’ ability to provide treatment to their patients,” Edwards said in a statement. “We can put an end to this horror, but it will take all of us working together.”

In April, Edwards repealed the statewide mask law, but permitted local governments to impose their own limitations on facial covering. Masks were also required to be worn in public places such as schools, hospitals, and public transportation.

The governor cautioned residents at the time that restrictions may be reinstated. He pointed out that the pandemic response is a “two-way street,” and that “we don’t want to go the other way.”

When it comes to immunizations, Nevada is doing better than Louisiana, but in the face of mounting cases, Governor Steve Sisolack issued an order requiring facial coverings indoors in every county with high or substantial transmission rates. It follows the CDC’s recommendations and covers all but five counties in the state.

