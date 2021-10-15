Only 48 million of the promised 1 billion Sputnik COVID vaccines have been exported.

According to a life science data analytics business, Russia has shipped an estimated 48 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine out of a promised 1 billion.

According to Airfinity, Russia has supply agreements with 62 nations for over 1 billion doses of the Sputnik vaccine, which has been licensed in approximately 70 countries. According to the firm, only 4.8 percent of the doses have been exported thus far.

According to the Associated Press, Russian state media declared earlier this year that the vaccine was “conquering the world” as Moscow promoted it to developing countries while wealthier nations stockpiled Western-developed vaccines.

For a time, Judy Twigg, a global health professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the vaccine was “the only game in town.” However, she said that Russia’s moment to “really make a claim as the pandemic’s rescuer” had passed.

Twigg stated, “Russia squandered that opportunity.” “I believe that in certain situations, it has actually damaged Russia’s credibility in Iran, Guatemala, Argentina, and possibly Mexico, perhaps even more so than if it had done nothing, or if it had waited and made more fulfillable promises from the start, because people are dissatisfied.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In May, Esperita Garca de Perez had her first COVID-19 immunization. That, combined with her Catholic faith, made her feel more protected from the virus, and she had intended to receive her second dose of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine in a few weeks.

The 88-year-old, though, is still waiting. She was infected with the virus last month, and her chances of survival are now dependent on a variety of drugs and home care.

Millions of people in developing countries from Latin America to the Middle East are also waiting for more Sputnik V doses after manufacturing delays and other issues caused massive gaps in vaccination efforts.

The chairman of a Russian state-controlled fund that invested in the vaccination asserted on Wednesday that the vaccine’s supply issues had been handled.

Venezuela purchased 10 million doses of Sputnik for people over 50 in December 2020, but only received significantly less than 4 million. Argentina received the first Sputnik satellite as the Western Hemisphere’s first. This is a condensed version of the information.