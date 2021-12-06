Only 2% of Hispanics live in the United States. When the term “Latinx” is used, 40% of people find it offensive, according to a poll.

According to a new study, only 2% of Hispanic voters identify as “Latinx,” and nearly half find the phrase insulting, indicating that Democrats’ efforts to approach the ethnic group using gender-neutral language are failing.

According to a recent national poll of Hispanic voters, 68 percent of those asked identify as “Hispanic,” while 21 percent prefer the terms “Latino” or “Latina” to define their ethnicity. When it comes to the phrase “Latinx,” 40% of respondents said it upsets or offends them in some way, and 30% said they would be less likely to vote for a politician who used it.

Bendixen & Amandi International, a Democratic firm that specializes in Latino outreach, used a sample of 800 Hispanic voters in late November to conduct the poll. The margin of sampling error is 3.46 percentage points plus or minus.

According to Politico, pollster Fernand Amandi, whose firm previously advised former President Barack Obama on Hispanic outreach, stated, “The figures imply that using ‘Latinx’ is a violation of the political Hippocratic Oath, which is to first do no electoral harm.”

“Why are we using a word that is liked by only 2% of the voters we want to win, but offends up to 40% of the voters we want to win?” Amandi remarked.

In recent years, the term “Latinx” has gained popularity as a replacement for gendered Spanish words, which traditionally end in “a” for feminine nouns and “o” for male nouns. Gender nonconforming people, as well as politicians and activists, have adopted the term as a way to reach out to Hispanic voters in a more inclusive way.

However, opponents of the term believe that incorporating non-gendered words into the Spanish language is too difficult, and that the majority of Hispanic voters continue to prefer more traditional terms.

According to Politico, Virginia Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, who is of Cuban origin, using the word typically turns off Hispanic voters and implies cultural elitism.

"Progressives are participating in a form of cultural Marxism, a recast of societal standards, by insisting on using the inaccurate term 'Latinx,'" he told the news site. "The word is only used by upper-educated white liberals who rarely contact with Latinos.