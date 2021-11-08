Online, a worker was praised for quitting his job after his boss told him, “You Are Replaceable.”

A worker who allegedly resigned his job after being forced to work on his day off has received internet support.

Despite having had their time off “authorized months ago,” the employee in issue was told he would have to come in and cover an absent employee’s shift.

When the employee refused to comply with his boss’s request, his supervisor warned him that he was “replaceable,” prompting him to quit on the spot.

Details of the alleged incident were uploaded on Reddit by user 42words in a post titled “‘YOU ARE REPLACEABLE’ ‘good, then I quit’ ‘NO, NOT LIKE THAT.'”

The post has received over 37,500 upvotes at the time of writing. A screenshot of a supposed text message discussion between a line manager and a worker named Dan was included in the post.

The line manager began by telling Dan that another employee, Miguel, had called in ill and that he would “need” him to cover the shift.

When Dan explained that it was his day off and that he was out hunting, his employer said: “I wasn’t requesting anything from you. We’ll meet at 3 p.m.” Dan was undeterred, pointing out that he already works “6 days a week” and had scheduled the day off months in advance. His boss was unfazed by this, telling him, “One day off is ample of time,” and threatening, “I will reject your time off.” Dan responds, “You can’t do that,” to which his boss responds, “Watch me.” Dan’s boss calls his actions “unprofessional” and threatens to “take that time out of your payment” if he doesn’t show up.

They go on to say, “You can be replaced.” “I’ll see you at three o’clock.” Dan’s response to that communication proved to be the final straw: “I made the decision to stop working. I’m guessing you won’t have any trouble finding someone to fill in for me because I’m so disposable.” “YOU CAN BE REPLACED” “OK, then I’ll quit” “NO, NOT LIKE THAT,” says facepalm. With his final communication, his boss attempted to go backwards. They wrote, “Don’t quit simply because you’re upset.” “Be thankful you don’t work as much as I do and that I let you see your family once a week.” It. This is a condensed version of the information.