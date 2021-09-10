Online, a video of a disabled puppy dancing is melting hearts.

A video of a crippled puppy jumping up and down in ecstasy has received over 91.6 million views on YouTube.

We can see the small pet bouncing up and down in a veterinarian’s office in the video, which was posted by a woman named Sirena to her TikTok account, Bunnytherabbitdog.

Bunny, the animal, is jumping around with delight, and his movements are timed to DJ Moody’s music that repeats the word “happy.”

Cerebellar hypoplasia is a disorder that makes it difficult for animals to fine-tune their motor activities.

While there is no cure or therapy for this illness, Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Rock Hill, SC, explains on its website that “as your puppy grows-up, they can learn to adapt for their disability and go on to enjoy a long, happy, and pain-free life.”

“#happydog,” Bunnytherabbitdog captioned the cute video, which you can view here.

Since it was posted on January 15, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 13.2 people liking it.

Over 168,600 comments have been written beneath the video, with many people expressing their joy at seeing the dog enjoying a good time.

Stephanie Solis, a TikTok user, wrote, “It’s like his head is screaming ‘wag tail,’ but his body is saying ‘wag everything!”

Cody Spradling, for example, typed, “I don’t want to be theatrical… but I would die for this puppy.”

“Omgggg I love dogs with all my heart this is amazing,” Flyingpigs69 exclaimed.

“I have officially died from the cuteness,” Nina Fan said.

“This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” Katie Feeny said.

Others, however, were concerned about the dog’s safety, such as Paul Morris, who wrote: “Don’t believe this is an acceptable music to be put if a dog has a neurological disease and is plainly not pleased as he/she is not in control!”

Sirena addressed this in a later video, stating to viewers, “The people demanded more.” She suffers from cerebellar syndrome and is being treated by a veterinarian.

“She is otherwise a happy and healthy puppy #happydog.”

