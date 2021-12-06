Online, a kitten who enjoys baths is melting hearts.

If you’ve ever tried to bathe a cat, you’ll know that they don’t like water.

One small kitten, on the other hand, has gone viral for his love of splashing around in the bath—and the internet thinks it’s lovely.

We can see a little ginger cat paddling around in a bath tub and chasing his tail in a 45-second footage submitted to Reddit by a user named Immaeatyourpizza.

A human hand then reaches down into the tub and moves around inside it, generating a small whirlpool in the water.

Luis Villazon, a trained zoologist, discussed why cats dislike water in the BBC Science Focus Magazine.

“Cats groom themselves by licking themselves on a regular basis, which prevents skin oils from building up on their fur,” he explained.

“As a result, a cat’s coat is fluffier and less waterproof than a dog’s, making them cooler and making their fur feel heavier when wet.”

Immaeatyourpizza, on the other hand, said in their video, which you can watch here, that their cat became interested in washing one day while their husband was showering.

From cats, we adopted a kitten who is completely enamored with water.

“We kept the restroom door open at all times,” they wrote (just in case he needs to use a litter box). Then one day, as my husband was showering, he decided to leap into the bathtub at random.

“It’s now impossible to take a bath/shower without our fluffy boy; everytime there’s a sound of running water, he goes into bonkers mode.”

“We got a kitten who’s head over heels in love with water,” the description reads on the video, which was posted on December 5.

The video has received a lot of attention online, with over 24,500 upvotes and numerous comments, with some people confessing that their pet enjoys splashing around as well.

“Adorable!” remarked one Reddit member, Ximena. “I’m hoping for a water-loving cat.” “My cat truly adored sipping running water from the bath,” said another user, LargeMosquito.

“She’d get in the bath every morning and wail until someone turned on the water.”

“I’m very envious!” Accomplished Meet834 acknowledged. I have three [cats]who all despise water.” “I want to get him little rubber duckies,” ZOOMER COOOOOMER exclaimed. This is a condensed version of the information.