Online, a dog’s friendship with an elderly neighbor across a garden fence is melting hearts.

We can see an old man tending to a pair of dogs over his garden fence in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by a woman named Amanda Lin.

The two cats, one brown and one black, are being petted in the snowy outdoors by a man named Joe.

The video then cuts to a montage showing Joe tossing goodies to the animals, patting them, and even mowing his garden while they walk beside him, the fence in between.

The changing weather adds to the video’s charm, demonstrating that this is a long-standing partnership, rain or shine.

“We love neighbor Joe #fyp #spoileddogs #dailymeetings #doglovers #foryoupage #dogsofttiktok #adoptdontshop #lovely,” Lin captioned the adorable video, which you can see below.

The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on November 11th, with over 350,600 likes and nearly 6,000 shares.

We adore Joe, our next-door neighbor. #fyp #spoileddogs #dailymeetings #doglovers #foryoupage #dogsofttiktok #adoptdontshop Cavetown – You’ve Got a Friend In Me On November 15, it was also reposted to the popular Instagram meme page Pubity, where it received another 4.5 million likes.

Many individuals have flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

“When you move, you’re going to have to take Joe with you,” Troysinclair22 commented on Twitter.

“Neighbor Joe doesn’t have a dog, but goodies are still on his grocery list,” Mattytegz added.

“Every dawg should have a Joe,” Ob3y15 said alongside a string of laughing-face emojis.

“Those neighbors are like winning the lotto,” Arturo A exclaimed. “This is a one-in-a-million chance.” “Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Joe,” Chelsea Autrey stated. “You know he’s good when he’s wearing those overalls,” Kelsey said. “You can tell if a person is nice by how they treat animals,” Michelle Ibarra said. “This guy is incredible.” “That’s one of the nicest things you could possibly ask for!” M babies share said. They are wonderful neighbors that adore your dogs!!!” “Make certain,” said user 3306934166609. This is a condensed version of the information.