Online, a dog snoozing with its head out the car window melts hearts.

A video of a dog snoozing with her head out the car window has gone viral, with 3.7 million people watching it.

We can see a dog sitting in the back seat of a car in a video shared to TikTok by a man named Zack Goggins, also known on the app as Die4toot.

Toot Toot, the animal’s name, glances about before flinging her head out the window into the sunlight and closes her eyes as the breeze ruffles her fur.

The amusing film is accompanied by classical music and an automated voice that adds, “Pair this audio with your pet’s most recent video.”

“Decide to love today [heart emoji][star emoji][butterfly emoji],” Goggins said in the caption of the video, which you can see below.

Since its release on October 1, the beautiful video has received over 880,300 likes and 14,900 shares on social media.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching film.

“That is one adorable baby,” remarked TikTok user KoKoHoneyPie.

Decide to love today, @die4toot Anna and Tran are two more sounds that no one will use. Taylor, for example, stated: “‘Hahahah!’ Patrick says in one of the Sponge Bob episodes. It’s a giraffe, of course!” “Now that… that is what I call LIFE,” Ellinad xx said. “I’m as emotional,” Norie admitted, “and no one creates films about me.” “I have never seen a more beautiful puppy amazing,” Baileycerise exclaimed. “This puppy is really gorgeous,” Gabby Rodz typed. “The head flop timed with the music hits pretty beautifully,” Bella remarked. “I hope my dogs don’t see this comment,” Sushiimilk acknowledged, “but I really had to say this is the most amazing puppy ever.” Heidi Stefan posed the following question: “Why am I so upset at 8:40 a.m.? It aches because I adore him so much.” “My heart just melted I want to reach in and give him such a hug what a lovely pooch what a beautiful fur baby,” Evelyn Salinas-Yonta said. Another video that recently went viral featured a dog snoring loudly, and many people believe the cute creature sounds like a cartoon character.

Nicolas Szalai posted the video to TikTok, and it starts with a close-up of. This is a condensed version of the information.