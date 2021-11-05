Online, a Chocolate Labrador Trick-or-Treating as a Favorite Character Melts Hearts.

On social media, a chocolate Labrador’s trick-or-treating exploits as a platypus have captivated the hearts of millions.

Ollie’s adorable cosplay has gone viral on TikTok, with 2.4 million likes in just two days.

The owners of the lovable four-legged pet began the 23-second TikTok video by writing: “For Halloween, I dressed up my dog as one of his favorite characters.

Following that, a blue platypus human onesie is seen being cut, sewed, and made to fit gorgeous hound Ollie, who is supposed to be from the United Kingdom.

On the scariest night of the year, the pet, who has 1.9 million TikTok followers, is proudly taken on a walk in his platypus costume.

Ollie also has a fabric pumpkin in his mouth, and the costume’s head is adorned with a dark brown fedora hat to match.

In the next image, Ollie is seen peering uncomfortably at a creepy-crawly, with the captioned text: “He didn’t like the scary spider,” set to the music of Jack Stauber’s “Oh Klahoma.”

The next footage, on the other hand, shows a happier Ollie with some yummy snacks in his goody bag with the caption: “A sweet old lady enjoyed his costume and offered him some treats.”

@good.boy.ollie

At the very end, you get the best surprise ever. He’s the happiest platypus on the planet #goodboy Jack Stauber’s Oh Klahoma The proprietors of Good Boy Ollie have been contacted by Washington Newsday for an update on the viral video, which has received over 23,000 comments.

It’s Way posted one of the most popular replies to the TikTok video, writing: “Ollie is so adorable that he warms our hearts! His costume is fantastic! Cars has made yet another popular remark! said “Imagine if all the doggos dressed up for Halloween. And everyone handed out dog treats [pleading face emoji].” Good Boy, the old lady had given Ollie chocolate, which is harmful to animals, assuaging one commentator’s concerns. The owners of Ollie wrote: “They were dog treats, so don’t worry. She had a packet for dogs she met in her backpack.” While this video shows that cats and Halloween go together, it also shows a cat’s frightened reaction to some spooky decorations. This is a condensed version of the information.