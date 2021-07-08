One year after her death, Naya Rivera is remembered by her family and ex-boyfriend.

One year after her untimely death, Naya Rivera lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her best.

On July 8, 2020, the 33-year-old Glee star drowned while on a boating trip with her then 4-year-old son, Josey, in Southern California’s Lake Piru.

Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Previtire, shared how she and her family have been dealing in the year since her death in a new interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang, which aired on Good Morning America on Thursday.

“Sometimes we’re concerned that the sorrow would be so great that we’ll fear for our own safety, because this is difficult. Previtire remarked, “There are no words to convey what we’re going through.” “The only thing we know is that we have each other.”

Previtire went on to claim that her late daughter’s “energy” often helps her get through the roughest of days, revealing that the family is in counseling to help them cope with the pain.

“I continually sense Naya’s energy encouraging me, ‘Mom, be happy.’ Don’t weep. I’m ok. Josey must be found. ‘Have a good time,’ she added. “And I have a feeling it’s coming from her. Every morning, it’s almost like hitting the restart button, and I have to shake it off… one foot at a time. And now we’re here.”

During the interview, Nickayla Rivera, Naya’s younger sister, who has been living with her sibling’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, to help raise the star’s baby, claimed that the family has stayed going by taking things “one day at a time.”

“And enjoying each day as it comes, living it to the fullest, loving each other to the fullest, and having no regrets,” Nickayla said. “Because I know if we could go back in time, we’d hug even tighter.”

Mychal Rivera, Naya’s younger brother and a former Oakland Raiders player, was not there for the interview but issued a message to GMA saying, “One year without you, one year closer to when we shall meet again.” Your boundless vitality continues to exist. Naya, may you continue to rest graciously.”

Meanwhile, actor Tahj Mowry, who dated the late actress on and off during their teens, told E! News that he “can’t even understand” the pain her family is through.

