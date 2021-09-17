One Year After George Floyd Suggests Cancel Culture Is Ineffective, ‘Cops’ Returns.

Cops was one of a series of so-called “propaganda” shows that were extensively criticized before being terminated in 2020, during the wave of Black Lives Matter protests caused by police officer Derek Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd.

The long-running series was terminated by Paramount Network, much to the relief of activists who had long pushed for its cancellation owing to the show’s glorification of police work and portrayal of Black Americans and the criminal justice system.

The entertainment industry was forced to confront institutional racism during the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020, with the usage of blackface in TV shows being particularly examined.

Cops was purportedly a casualty, a victim of so-called cancel culture, as part of a wave of change aimed at making the entertainment business and the media we consume more equal.

However, it was reported this week that Cops will be resurrected on Fox Nation, the Fox-owned streaming network, implying that the desire for change was only a passing cultural fad.

While the show will not achieve the same viewership as it did during its first 31 years on the air, its return may be indicative of cancel culture’s ineffectiveness.

Color of Change, an activist group that has long pushed for the show’s cancellation, denounced its reappearance last week, calling it “repugnant.”

“Color Of Change’s members fought for eight years to have the television show Cops canceled for a reason: it is an insidious program that distorts the truth about crime in our country and purposefully encourages the public to support the harmful behavior of cops, prosecutors, and other law enforcement figures,” Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, Senior Director of Media, Culture, and Economic Justice at Collaborative for Social and Economic Justice, said.

She went on to say, “Cops and series like it should not be shown on any network.”

“While Black people continue to be hurt and murdered by police violence, the media elevates cops as vigilantes combating a non-existent crime wave.”

Another expert, on the other hand, believes that the show’s transfer to Fox Nation has caused it to be “sidelined” from mainstream television, solidifying Cops as a “fringe” series available only to paying subscribers.

