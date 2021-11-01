One week after a Ball Python was discovered nearby, a Boa Constrictor was discovered in backyard bushes.

A big snake was discovered nestled in a bush in a homeowner’s backyard in Niles, Illinois, by a landscaper.

The Niles Police Department posted photographs of the reptile on its Facebook page, asking for the owner or anybody who knows the owner to contact investigators. The police department’s spokesman, Officer Stephanie Hofer, told The Washington Newsday that they didn’t know what kind of snake they found, how it got into the homeowner’s backyard, or the size of the writhing animal.

“The individual who found the snake took it to the Niles Police Department,” Hofer added. “The snake’s temperament is unknown to us. Before being brought to the reptile institution, it was given to a local caretaker.” She stated that the owner did not come forward until the snake was taken to a local reptile facility, and that the department does not deal with many snake situations.

The snake, according to Sara Ruane of the Field Museum, was a boa constrictor that may have been someone’s pet.

Boa constrictors are nonvenomous snakes native to Central and South America, according to National Geographic. Despite their remarkable swimming abilities, they prefer to stay on dry land and can be found living in hollow logs and abandoned mammal burrows.

They can reach a length of 13 feet and a weight of more than 100 pounds. The boa constrictor wraps its prey tightly till it suffocates. Boa constrictors, according to National Geographic, will consume whatever they can catch, including birds, monkeys, and wild pigs.

This discovery comes only one week after a ball python was discovered under a woman’s car in Herrick Lake Forest Preserve, about 30 miles from where the boa constrictor was discovered, according to CBS 2.

“Came across this ball python at Herrick Lake today!” said a Dupage Forest Preserve Police Facebook post. “It’s a good idea not to let your pets or wildlife loose in the forest preserves. It’s not only unlikely that they’ll make it, but it’s also illegal.” That’s what Ruane told CBS 2. This is a condensed version of the information.