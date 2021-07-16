One of the worst spider venoms on the planet could save heart attack victims.

The venom of one of the world’s deadliest spiders may be able to heal recovering heart attack sufferers and lengthen the life of procured donor hearts, according to researchers.

A group of researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia discovered that a molecule in the venom of Australian funnel-web spiders has been linked to improving heart cell viability, and could be used in medical treatments for heart attacks and donation retrieval for transplants, according to a study published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation.

Professor Glenn King of the University of Queensland, along with colleagues Dr. Nathan Palpant and cardiologist Peter Macdonald, explained in their research paper that the venom of the Australian funnel-web spider contains the protein Hi1a, which reportedly interrupts the message signaling for a cell to die in situations where oxygen is depleted, such as during a heart attack or transplant.

They note in their report that “ischemia-reperfusion injury [IRI] is one of the key risk factors implicated in morbidity and death associated with cardiovascular disease.” “Acidic metabolites accumulate during myocardial ischemia, resulting in a drop in intracellular and extracellular pH as low as 6.0-6.5.”

The difficulty with the heart is that it has no capacity to regenerate, according to King, who spoke about the research with The Guardian. “People may survive a cardiac attack, but those muscle cells will never regenerate, leaving them with a severely damaged heart. That is why any tissue that may be saved during or after a heart attack is extremely valuable.”

Indeed, heart tissue cannot regenerate once it has been damaged, according to the University of California, Los Angeles Heart and Vascular Services. Heart failure, which affects 500,000 Americans each year, can develop from muscle deterioration.

“Despite decades of research, no one has been able to discover a medicine that prevents this death signal in cardiac cells,” Palpant said in a statement to the University of Queensland News.

Delta-hexatoxins, which are peptides that render venom hazardous to humans and primates, are found in the venom of Australian funnel-web spiders. There have been 13 deaths attributed to funnel-web spiders, but none since anti-venoms were available. This is a condensed version of the information.