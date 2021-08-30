On video, a white police officer is seen restraining a black woman walking her dog.

After multiple videos of a white police restraining a Black woman while she was out walking her dog in Chicago surfaced online, an investigation was begun.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which examines complaints of police misconduct, is investigating an event that occurred around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday on North Avenue Beach in Lincoln Park.

Patricia Roberts submitted a video of the incident on Twitter, where it has been viewed over 280,000 times, eliciting great outrage.

In the video, a lady identified as Nikkita Brown can be seen walking away from a police officer who is following her closely behind, signalling for her to get away from the closed beach area.

Brown comes to a halt and turns around, holding her phone in her hand. Words are exchanged before the police attempts to take the phone, resulting in a lengthy battle.

Brown can be heard crying and shouting “let go” throughout this period, as the cop tries to wrestle the phone away from her.

Brown is eventually freed from the officer’s clutches, and they walk away in opposite directions after another inaudible exchange.

“My daughter was attacked while walking her dog in Lincoln Park West Friday night by a Chicago cop,” Roberts wrote on Twitter.

Brown’s relationship with her has been confirmed by this website.

“The recording was recorded by city workers who were kind and accompanied my daughter home,” Roberts said in a follow-up tweet. ensuring she was safe and not being pursued by the cop.”

#ProtectBlackWomen A Chicago cop assaulted my daughter while she was walking her dog in Lincoln Park West on Friday night. Who is he in the picture? twitter.com/DSNJ8vvClM

August 29, 2021 — Patricia Roberts (@luv4u)

According to Brown’s attorneys, the officer contacted her first because she was strolling her dog in the park after it had closed.

The ensuing altercation, according to the law firm of Saulter Law P.C., was “an evident case of racial profiling.”

Brown noticed “a group of approximately four White people walking some distance behind her” soon before the fight, they said. This is a condensed version of the information.