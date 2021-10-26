On TikTok, Lizzo and Sarah Paulson recreate a famous “American Horror Story” scene.

While many TikTok users have recreated Sarah Paulson’s classic American Horror Story soundbite, Lizzo has gone one step further by recreating the sequence herself.

On Monday, the “Rumors” singer and the AHS alum released two videos together. They repeated the sentences with terrified emotions on their faces in the first, but they appeared stoic in the second.

Lizzo shared both with the tags “this one?” and “or this one?” indicating that she wasn’t sure which video clip she wanted to broadcast.

Fans have voiced their excitement on social media, with one calling the duo “the victors of this trend” and another saying “unexpectedly needed this.”

Because her video with Lizzo was so excellent, some fans recommended starting a petition to get Paulson her own TikTok account.

Although many viewers were pleased with the collaboration, a few mistakenly mistook Paulson for singer Adele.

“Adele and Cupcake Collaboration OMG!” exclaimed one user.

“Adele looks so nice here omgg [sic],” said another.

Those who mistook the actor for the singer of “Chasing Pavements” were quickly corrected by their colleagues.

This isn’t the first time Paulson and Adele have been confused. Many admirers noticed the pair’s strong likeness after the “Easy On Me” singer shared a birthday photo on Instagram in May of last year.

In an interview with EW Live, Paulson addressed the comparisons, saying: “I was going through Twitter when I noticed that the hashtag ‘Sarah Paulson’ was trending. ‘Wait, what?’ I exclaimed. Is it true that I died? ‘What went wrong?’ ‘Oh, it’s the Adele thing again,’ I thought as I scrolled through it.” I’ll take it if you’ll excuse me. I mean, I wish people were comparing my talent to hers and declaring that mine was on par with hers. They can’t say that because no one is as talented and great as she is, which is bothersome, but I’ll take looking like her!” So far, the soundbite has been utilized over 300,000 times on the short-form video site, with celebrities such as Billie Eilish posting similar videos as well.

Paulson’s character Lana Winters yells in the original AHS scene from “Asylum.” “Please assist me! He’s eluding capture, the assailant is eluding capture! This is a condensed version of the information.