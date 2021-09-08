On TikTok, Charli D’Amelio received backlash for posing with a Scientology chain.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Charli D’Amelio and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, were among a slew of celebrities seen posing with a Scientology necklace.

In a video uploaded by Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, the siblings—whose new reality show, The D’Amelio Show, just premiered—were seen creating poses for the camera with the large jewelry item.

With the Crookers’ remix of Kid Cudi’s smash song “Day ‘N’ Nite” playing in the background, a number of TikTok stars were seen wearing the necklace, which featured the church’s characteristic “S,” seemingly oblivious to what the chain meant.

“Wear my Scientology chain and pose,” stated one of the video’s overlays, which began with Jonas holding up the necklace before it was seen with each star.

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, as well as influencers Noah Beck and Lil Huddy, were all featured in the video with the D’Amelios.

While Jonas’ TikTok account was deactivated, the video was quickly shared and distributed on social media, with many viewers doubting whether any of the stars in the video even understood what they were posing with.

Others were bracing for reaction as a result of the actors’ alleged affiliation with the church, whose celebrity devotees include Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, and John Travolta.

“frankie jonas coercing oblivious Tiktokkers into posing with a Scientology necklace is absolutely my favorite thing to happen this year,” one Twitter user remarked in response to the video.

“I know charli d’amelio’s agent is going completely nuts bcuz of that one scientology chain video,” one Twitter user said.

“Hold on, why did Charli D’Amelio snap a picture with a scientology chain?” wrote another on the microblogging platform.

A third Twitter user suggested that Charli D’Amelio go with the idea that she is now a practicing Scientologist, saying, “If I were Charli D’Amelio, I would tweet ‘on my scientology arc’ to stir the pot some more.”

“The highlight of my year has been Frankie Jonas forcing Charli D’amelio stand for a picture while wearing a Scientology chain,” wrote another.

