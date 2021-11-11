On the show, Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith discuss their use of psychedelic drugs.

Red Table Talk viewers have learned that few topics are off limits for presenter Jada Pinkett Smith, from discussing her sex life to having an intimate steam session on camera.

In the most recent episode of her Facebook Watch show, the actress invited her son, Jaden Smith, to discuss the use of magic mushrooms with her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Smith, 23, said he wanted to talk about the psychedelic drug, which he told his mother he first tested out of “curiosity” before discovering purported mental health benefits, according to Pinkett Smith, 50.

The Girls Trip actor revealed that she was exposed to plant medicine ten years ago to help her with her depression, adding that the treatment “knocked it out,” as opposed to prescribed medication Prozac and counseling.

Traditional treatment, she noted, “doesn’t work for everyone.” “I had been depressed for a long time. And the thing about plant medicine is that it not only makes you feel better, but it also solves the conditions that brought you there.” The September piece in The Washington Newsday, which looked at how the drug could be the largest advance in treating depression since Prozac, was highlighted during the event.

Smith, who starred in The Get Down, said that his use of magic mushrooms, also known as psilocybin mushrooms, contributed to his understanding of ego.

“It was always in my head talking, telling me what I was and wasn’t,” he stated, before revealing that the medication caused him to experience ego disintegration, or the loss of self-identity.

He told his mother and grandma, “That was the moment that really transformed me.” “You get to a point where you can’t express yourself because of something, whether it’s a trauma, your emotions, or your ego.”

“Psychedelics offer a method to break through that barrier and explore what’s on the other side.” It’s much more likely to have that magical experience if you do it with the help of professionals.” During the chat, Banfield Norris confessed that she had long been a skeptic of magic mushroom use, adding that while she had tried it, she didn’t find it “fun.” That was also explained by her. This is a condensed version of the information.