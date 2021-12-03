On the set of ‘Rust,’ what kind of gun did Alec Baldwin use?

Alec Baldwin has claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the toy gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, but that the gun went off when he cocked it.

For the first time since the event, the actor spoke with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in a candid broadcast interview.

The 63-year-old stated how he was describing the action of cocking a gun in a scenario with Hutchins and then demonstrated with the prop firearm how the catastrophe occurred.

He explained how he drew back and then released the hammer of the revolver, saying, “I’m holding the gun where she wanted me to hold it.”

“I told her, ‘I’m going to cock the gun in this moment; do you want to see that?'” Baldwin went on. Hutchins told him to cock the rifle, he confirmed.

“The gun goes off when I let off of the hammer. I’ve never fired a shot, “he stated

“I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them,” Baldwin added.

What kind of gun did Alec Baldwin use?

A.45-caliber Colt revolver was utilized on the set of Rust, according to Reuters.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County verified that the weapon was an Italian-made Pietta Long Colt revolver.

Is it possible for this type of cannon to fire in the manner described by Baldwin?

The Reload, a publication devoted to weapons policy analysis, exposing the complexities and nuances of major gun stories, and reporting on facets of gun ownership in America, gave some light on how such a misfire may occur.

The gun discharging without the trigger being pressed “is not as far-fetched as it sounds at first,” according to the publication.

They go on to say: “To fire a shot from a single-action revolver, the hammer must be manually cocked and the trigger must be pulled. Because the trigger just performs one action, it’s known as a single-action trigger. It lets go of the hammer. On the other hand, in a double-action revolver, the trigger can both cock and release the hammer.” A single-action revolver with the old-style firing mechanism can shoot without the hammer or trigger being cocked, according to the journal. This is a condensed version of the information.