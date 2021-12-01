On the set of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin claims he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins.

On Wednesday, actor Alec Baldwin admitted that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust film.

Baldwin was questioned if he pulled the trigger on the gun during a recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about the deadly incident on the movie set.

“There was no pull of the trigger. I didn’t press the button. Never, ever would I point a gun at someone and squeeze the trigger “In response, Baldwin stated.

The whole interview will air on Wednesday night, but in a sneak peek, Baldwin said he had “no idea” how a live bullet got onto the movie set and into the pretend gun.

“Someone loaded a live round into a firearm. A bullet that wasn’t meant to be on the premises in the first place, “During the interview, Baldwin stated.

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: “There was no draw of the trigger. In his first interview since the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos, “I didn’t pull the trigger.”” @ABC will air the show TOMORROW at 8 p.m. ET, and @Hulu will stream it later. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq December 1, 2021 — ABC News (@ABC) Baldwin’s interview with Stephanopoulos is the first he’s given since his death in a car accident in October. Baldwin shot a pretend gun on the Rust movie set in New Mexico, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the film’s writer and director, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

“There are no words to communicate my horror and anguish regarding the horrific tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and much loved colleague of ours,” Baldwin said on Twitter shortly after the incident.

“I’m fully collaborating with the police inquiry into how this tragedy occurred,” he wrote in his tweet, “and I’m in touch with her husband, providing my support to him and his family.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.