On the set of an upcoming Alec Baldwin film, a prop gun misfires, killing one person and injuring another.

A toy gun reportedly misfired on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming film Rust near Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing one person and injuring another.

In a statement acquired by The Washington Newsday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said that a 42-year-old female crew member was killed in the incident, while a 42-year-old male crew member was injured and remains hospitalized. “It appears that the sequence being filmed entailed the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” investigators said, adding that they were still investigating how the weapon was fired and “what type of projectile was released.” After receiving a 911 call that a person had been shot, deputies were dispatched to the set of the Western, which is located on Bonanza Creek Ranch, around 1:50 p.m. local time. The female shooting victim was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter, where she “succumbed to her injuries.” As of early Thursday evening, the male victim was being treated at Christus St. Vincent’s hospital and was claimed to be “getting emergency care.”

According to Deadline, the set was reportedly closed down and access to a chapel used during filming was prohibited after the apparent tragedy. A Rust production representative informed the outlet that the incident included “the misfire of a prop gun with blanks” and that the crew members shot were “getting care” before the fatality was announced. Baldwin may or may not have been on site at the time.

“For the time being, production has been paused,” the representative added. “Our cast and crew’s safety is our top priority.” Rust is currently in production, according to the New Mexico Film Office. In addition to cast and crew from out of state, the picture used 75 staff members, 22 performers, and 230 extras from New Mexico. Filming was supposed to go on until early November, but due to the shooting, the schedule is likely to change.

Joel Souza wrote and directed the film Rust, which follows a “outlaw” named Harland Rust and his 13-year-old grandson as they are followed by a US marshal. This is a condensed version of the information.