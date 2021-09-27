On the internet, cats sleeping while cuddling each other are melting hearts.

On TikTok, this sweet video of two cats snuggling up together to sleep has been viewed by a whopping 45.3 million people.

A ginger cat and a black cat are cuddling up on a sofa in the video, which was published to the app by an account called Nellyssgirl on July 11.

Nelson, the ginger cat, then puts his paw around Rupert, the other kitty, while the two nap together.

“Rupert always has to sleep with his brother #kittensoftiktok #catsoftiktok #catlover #fypage #brother #cute,” Nellyssgirl writes in the caption, explaining that the two are brothers who always lie like this together.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention online, with over 8.3 million likes.

More than 164,900 people have already weighed in on the charming video in the comments area.

Brenda Florio, a TikTok user, said, “Why do cats have a better connection than me?”

“I don’t know how many times I’ve seen this video, but my heart simply melted and felt so warm they’re so cute,” Bunga Goreng Spicy continued.

“I had cats like this once,” Tmrrw said while sleeping.

“The black one had cancer/tumor and eventually died. They used to cuddle up all the time. “I was adorable.”

“Oh so cats don’t love people; they love other cats,” Emmanuellamascolo explained.

“I’m sobbing because I had this time with my sister as well, but she’s changed a bit and doesn’t want as many hugs,” Chiara Fiora said. But… I’m in desperate need of hugs.”

“The way he wraps his arms around,” Yasmin Lea Gimenez noticed.

“Warm and fuzzy sensations here…” said Lee from San Angelo, Texas. I’m going to save this one… Thank you very much for sharing!”

“Precious!” exclaimed Sweetkiss65. My tuxedo cats have a brother and sister who are currently sleeping together. Thank you very much for sharing!”

“Oh my god, my two cats look exactly like them,” Robin said, laughing.

“Oh my god, my daughter and granddaughter have the same color cats named Garfield and Mittens,” wrote User82616555792131. That’s because they’re insane. This is a condensed version of the information.