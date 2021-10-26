On the internet, a woman is being chastised for forcing her daughters to take a friend’s child on vacation with them.

Following the reopening of overseas travel to Americans, many people are planning once-in-a-lifetime journeys despite previously being unable to leave their homes. For her twin daughters’ birthday, one mother chose to pay for their trip to Italy, but she had one condition, which she published on Reddit’s famed “Am I The A**hole” topic.

The woman was lambasted online when she used the alias u/Jazzlike Ad492 to seek parenting advice on Reddit. She wondered aloud if she was “the a**hole” for asking her 21-year-old daughters to bring her best friend’s younger child. She was told she was being completely unfair at that point.

The woman explained in the post that she was paying for her twin kids’ two-week trip to Italy as a birthday present. However, despite the fact that the Italian borders have been opened to visitors, the country is currently under an emergency owing to COVID.

Americans must show proof of immunization and a negative test in order to enter the country. Travelers will be quarantined for five days if they do not comply with the rules. Unvaccinated Americans, on the other hand, can fly into Italy and avoid quarantine provided they flew on a “COVID-tested” flight.

The mother went on to claim in the Reddit post that her best friend Diane has an 18-year-old daughter who has struggled to make friends. Lori, her friend’s daughter, and her twin girls used to be close when they were younger, but as they grew older, they drifted apart.

“Diane requested if my daughters might try to incorporate Lori in their social lives [sic]so she isn’t always lonely,” the message stated.

User u/Jazzlike Ad492 said she talked to her daughters about Lori’s condition, and one of them, Tami, felt awful for her. According to the article, the twins began to communicate to Lori more and even encouraged her to hang out with them in their college dorm room and go out.

Their mother, on the other hand, stated that she wanted them to take Lori’s relationship to the next level.

“I figured the next step would be to invite Lori on the trip to Italy,” the message said. “I first discussed it with Diane, who agreed. Lori, she stated, has been happier since she reconnected with my girls.” The message was sent. This is a condensed version of the information.