On the internet, a video of adorable puppies picking their own names is melting hearts.

A video of a litter of puppies finding their names in an unusual method has gone popular on TikTok, and it is one of the cutest things we’ve ever seen.

Six little Cavalier King Charles spaniels can be seen at a doorway in footage tweeted by a woman using the handle @Shellysyk.

She is “having the puppies choose their own collars, and naming them after the [collar]they pick,” according to text overlaying the clip, which can be viewed here.

@Shellysyk, whose TikTok bio says she’s “All about the k9s,” has six different-colored dog collars with names written on them. Then each puppy, one by one, goes outside and nudges a collar with its nose.

Flower, a puppy that is now known as Flower, chooses a light pink collar.

Cheese is the name of the second pooch, who like yellow. Ninja has a black collar, Olive has a green collar, and Melon has a bright pink collar.

Piggy is the name given to the final puppy who is left with a pale pink collar. Piggy the puppy winks at the camera towards the end of the video.

The video, which was posted on July 24, has been viewed over 15.2 million times thus far. It has 3.7 million likes as well.

Thousands of TikTok users also submitted comments on the puppies’ new names, expressing their opinions.

“It might have been Sunny, but you chose CHEESE,” wrote the Rainbow Hair Wizard.

“I’m sorry the final one didn’t get to make a choice,” Alison joked.

“The last one looked really sad because she didn’t get a choice,” Alejandra wrote.

“Imagine not understanding the rules, accidently bumping into the yellow one, and then being referred to as cheese for the rest of your life,” T.m.wilson said.

“Olive is incredibly judgmental at such an early age,” Justine wrote.

“Not to be theatrical, but I would die for Melon,” Lady Prickles exclaimed.

