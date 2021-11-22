On the internet, a video of a toddler comforting a dog during a thunderstorm is melting hearts.

A little child can be seen cuddling a giant dog who is hiding in a laundry room, apparently afraid by the storm, in the video, which was shared to Reddit by user Thefairsewing.

The kid, who is wearing a diaper, can be seen speaking with the animal and patting its face before wrapping his arms around it, according to the video, which has earned over 20,600 upvotes.

“This little guy soothing his pal during a rainstorm is the sweetest thing you’ll see today,” says the caption of the heartwarming video, which can be viewed here.

More than 220 individuals have raced to the comments area after the video was released on November 20 to give their thoughts on the touching moment.

“Thunder pals for life,” commented Reddit user BurritoSorceress.

Crazyhazo77, for example, typed, “Yeah, you’re correct, finest thing I’ve seen today.”

“When I was younger, my mother had a dog who was scared of thunder,” ANC 90 revealed.

“He was terrified of it after being in a thigh space during a rainstorm.” It was in the back of a car, if my memory serves me well.

“After that, anytime there was a rainstorm (or fireworks), he would flee to my mother’s room, and I would go upstairs to console him.”

“When I was younger, he was my best friend, and it was always so terrible to watch how afraid he became of it.”

“This is sweet as heck, but maybe letting a baby sit face to face with a fearful dog isn’t the best approach…” said Reallybirdysomedays.

“What a brave and sweet child!” exclaimed EJCZ.

However, not everyone liked the video, including Dominoodles, who said, “While that is cute, maybe not a smart idea to let a tiny child hang all over a scared dog.”

“This isn’t cute,” StepRightUpMarchPush agreed. That dog is afraid, and all it can think about is a small, squeaky human in its face and on its paws.

"This isn't cute," StepRightUpMarchPush agreed. That dog is afraid, and all it can think about is a small, squeaky human in its face and on its paws.

"It's almost as if dog owners don't bother to learn how to properly care for their pets and instead treat them as if they were hairy humans." "No, they aren't." "Up to 30% of pets are afraid," according to Parc Vet's website.