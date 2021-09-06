On the internet, a video of a Labrador Puppy playing the drums is melting hearts.

A video of a puppy pretending to play the drums has gone viral, with many people thinking it adorable.

A little Labrador puppy sits in front of an inverted metal bowl in the video given to TikTok by Imperial Point Animal Hospital, branded on the app as Mydelrayvet.

Before a snare drum soundtrack begins, a staff member at the Florida facility, whose name badge reads Taylor, can be seen holding the black puppy’s arms.

The puppies’ arms are then raised and lowered in sync with a soundtrack to hit the makeshift drum.

This gives the impression that Benji, the adorable pet, is drumming away.

The film, which you can see here, is made even cuter by the animal’s laid-back demeanor as he hits the drum.

“Puppy drums! #ipah #vet #animalhospital #puppy #puppydrums #dogsoftiktok #4u #labpuppy,” Mydelrayvet captioned the video.

Since its release on August 13, the video has received a massive amount of attention online, with 28.1 million views and 5.3 million likes.

Over 31,700 comments have been placed beneath the video, with many individuals expressing their joy at the amusing clip.

“That dog is going to be huge,” wrote Elizabeth Hernandez on TikTok.

“Big male paws, omg so freaking adorable,” said another person, Taylor.

“There isn’t a single notion behind those eyes,” Emileeemichelleee stated.

“So this is what the vet techs are doing with my pet as I sit in the parking lot,” Senex Phocion joked, accompanied with a stream of laughing-face emojis.

“That is the biggest puppy I have ever seen,” Audreyallison exclaimed.

“Oh my gosh, he could crush me with his fur mittens and honestly, I wouldn’t mind because he’s just too cute,” Acidrayne86 stated.

“This is why I never worry about leaving my pets overnight at the vets,” Dennis Ames explained.

“Be careful Taylor,” said one account named Michael Tods Sr. Employees at the hospital where I work are disciplined for posting things on social media with the hospital’s name on them. “An amusing video.”

