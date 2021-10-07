On the internet, a video of a farmer rescuing a stranded duckling is melting hearts.

A man from New Zealand shared the TikTok film on his account Aklaas20 on October 3rd.

The video begins with him holding a duckling and sprinting along a path before leaping over a fence and into a field.

“You forgot one mummy,” he can be heard shouting. You’re scurrying away! “You left one out.” “Go little duckling, find your mummy,” he exclaims as he sprints across the field, dropping the duckling on the ground. They’re going to be reunited!” awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww The little bird then sprints towards a duck being pursued by her brood.

The man’s delighted cheers add to the sweetness of the victory, and he captioned the adorable reunion with the hashtags “#duckling #fyp.”

Since its release, the video has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 1.4 million likes and 24,800 shares.

ELMoreover, over 10,400 individuals have flocked to the comments section to express their feelings over the heartwarming film.

“That ducky is always going to remember the day he FLEW,” remarked Evander, a TikTok user.

“Why isn’t everyone talking about how he jumped over the fence so easily?” said another individual, Gabrielle.

“This video has too much serotonin,” Itspika00 wrote.

“This individual deserves the chilly side of the pillow,” Harmon said.

“Did you all witness the little zippy jump the duckling did when he found his mom???” questioned Ferret Wrangler. “It’s the most amazing thing I’ve seen all day.” “Thank you for reuniting them,” Samanthaidek exclaimed. “Thank you for your service, mate,” Rugai said. “I feel like you captured the duckling, took a moment to get your phone out and start recording yourself, then posted it for attention,” a TikToker named Mijjson wrote about the video. As a result, on October 4, Aklaas20 released a follow-up video in which he explained: “So I’m a dairy farmer, and the ducklings were actually in the pit where we milk, and there is no access.” This is a condensed version of the information.