On the internet, a Golden Retriever X Husky Puppy is melting hearts.

Golden retrievers are a popular dog breed, because to their patient nature and pleasant personality, which make them ideal family companions.

Huskies, on the other hand, are lively and athletic dogs who are famed for their ability to survive harsh winters and travel large distances.

But what about a cross between these two popular breeds? One TikToker, though, has used the app to upload footage of her puppy, which is a cross between the two—and it’s gorgeous.

Since it was shared on July 3 by a lady named Cori Baker, the video has gone popular on the app, with over 18.6 million views.

Two dogs, a golden retriever and a husky, stare up at the camera and wag their tails in the video, which can be viewed here.

“Have you ever seen a golden retriever x husky?” asks text overlaid on the footage.

The camera then pans to a cute puppy being carried aloft.

The small fluffy animal has the husky’s colour but the retriever’s floppy ears and eye shape.

“Golden retriever & husky accident #dogs #fyp #dogsoftiktok #dogmix #golden #husky,” Baker captioned the adorable video.

This is what it looks like – lucas @coribaker Golden retriever & husky accident #dogs #fyp #dogsoftiktok #dogmix #golden #husky

The puppy’s video has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 5.1 million views.

Over 47,800 people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the animal.

“She got the golden retriever body and husky fur,” wrote User7768019260873. Nice.”

“That is the cutest accident,” Joni A., another social media user, added.

“The Oreo retriever,” Shea laughed.

“It should be dubbed a golden husky,” Sunset said.

“Definitely not an accident!” exclaimed Sheri. “It’s a miracle,” she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

“My jaw fell it’s so cute ahh,” Nina revealed.

BB “My dog has a husky body and a golden retriever hue, although she’s a touch lighter,” Mya BB explained.

“Huskies lose a lot of hair, and golden retrievers lose a lot of hair, my god,” Flyingcupcake35 observed. Lol.”

“Golden retriever owners would criticize you for not having ethical breeding procedures (I am one, but I don’t demean people),” Ari Pardis predicted.

“Hahaha that was an accident and they,” Baker replied. This is a condensed version of the information.