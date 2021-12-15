On the heels of Gov. Charlie Baker’s denial of the mandate, Massachusetts health experts are urging the use of indoor masks.

Leading health experts in Massachusetts are taking matters into their own hands in the face of the Omicron variant’s spread, according to Mass Live, with the Massachusetts Medical Society issuing a recommendation on Tuesday urging residents to mask up as COVID-19 case numbers rise. Governor Charlie Baker has refused to establish a new statewide mask law for public settings, prompting this warning.

Dr. Carole Allen, president of the Society, described the figures as “an alarming upward trend” that is putting a strain on the state’s medical resources. Face masks should be worn in all public places, regardless of immunization status, according to the organisation.

Baker, a Republican, declined to impose a new mandate, as California and New York had done previously.

On Monday, Baker stated, “There are no plans to reinstate the statewide mask mandate.” “Keep in mind that we’re in a completely different situation than before. A total of five million people have been fully vaccinated. A million and a half of them will get a boost. At least one dose has been given to almost 6 million patients.” The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 11,078 new cases in the state over the weekend, with 1,355 hospitalizations, on the same day as Baker’s remarks.

In an official release, Allen stated, “Making is a public health intervention proven to limit the spread of COVID-19.” “Wearing masks indoors is an effective and appropriate technique to prevent disease transmission, especially as the holiday and cold and flu seasons approach.” We must all work together to address and prevent what might be an ongoing increase in cases, hospitalizations, serious disease, and death.” Baker’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

California’s mask law takes effect on Wednesday and applies to all public venues. The law in New York went into effect on Monday, although venues were given the option of inspecting guests for proof of immunization. As the Omicron variety spreads across the United States, new mask laws have been announced in Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington.

On Monday, Baker said that the Massachusetts state government would distribute 2 million free rapid-response COVID testing to low-income neighborhoods ahead of the holiday season.

