On the day his ‘Jeopardy!’ run ended, Matt Amodio defied a major superstition.

Fans were startled when Matt Amodio’s Jeopardy! reign came to an end on Monday, and the former champion has a hypothesis about what went wrong.

The Yale Ph.D. candidate was observed departing defeated after a 38-game winning streak that put him in second place for most consecutive victories behind only Ken Jennings (74).

However, in the hours after his disastrous Jeopardy! show, Amodio stated that on the day his streak ended, he broke a major superstition—and it had to do with his choice of apparel.

In an interview uploaded on the show’s website as he prepared for the Season 38 opening episode of Jeopardy! in September, the Ohio native claimed that he refused to buy himself any new attire over the season break.

When asked if he had purchased any outfits for the performance, Amodio said: “No, I’m a little apprehensive about it. I’m afraid about buying a new wardrobe and then realizing that it’ll all be over in a flash and I’ll never be able to wear those items again.” Soon after the season began, Amodio became aware of a Twitter user known as @OneEclecticMom, who had penned a surprisingly detailed analysis of every ensemble the contestant had worn during his time on the show.

An accompanying Twitter thread precisely listed shirt and jacket colors (along with the number of times worn), as well as the celebrity guest presenter helming the show at the time each ensemble was worn.

In Monday’s show, Amodio was spotted wearing a bronze blazer over a chocolate brown shirt. While fashion reviewers may have criticized his clothing choices, the key issue was that they appeared to be brand new.

@OneEclecticMom rolled in to seek answers to the burning question, writing: “Our favorite fashion hero has a new blazer! (Is it something he bought in between tapings or something he ‘took’ from one of his victims? Who can say!) I’m not sure if he’s wearing his old maroon shirt or a newer chocolate brown one.

“I’m guessing it’s a new top, but Matt seldom wears TWO new pieces in one day! He has only added two shirts to his wardrobe this season, aside from ties. This is a condensed version of the information.