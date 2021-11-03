On the 50th anniversary of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor pay tribute to Freddie Mercury.

Brian May, the guitarist, can vividly recall the moment he thought his band was on their way. It happened in 1973, when Queen performed at Imperial College in London, where he had previously studied and served on the school’s entertainment committee. “”We paid 1,000 pounds to book Jimi Hendrix to play in the Great Place,” he continues. “And then came the day when we played that hall.” I don’t believe we got paid more than a thousand pounds, but it was our concert, and it was filled, so we went on. The audience, for the first time, knew every song. That was a huge delight, an incredible burst of energy and faith.” The British band’s popularity hasn’t waned in the fifty years since May, drummer Roger Taylor, bassist John Deacon, and singer Freddie Mercury formed the original Queen lineup. Their rock songs from the 1970s and 1980s are still played on the radio and have been included in TV ads and sporting events. Queen is still garnering new fans three decades after Mercury’s death, thanks to the success of the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The members of Queen have been commemorating their golden anniversary with a number of campaigns this year, including a 50-part weekly YouTube series highlighting significant moments in their history; a reissue of their first Greatest Hits album, which is the best-selling record of all time in the United Kingdom; and a pop-up shop in London, which opened in September. The band will tour Europe with American singer Adam Lambert next year (without bassist Deacon, who retired from music in 1997).

“We’re constantly shocked that we’re still relevant and that people seem to like our music so much,” Taylor, 72, says. “It’s a fantastic sensation. Who would have guessed? Nobody anticipated it to go on for as long as it did.” “I often think to myself, ‘My God, did that really happen?'” May, 74, adds. “It was the dream of four precocious children who had no reason to be so upbeat. However, we had a dream. It came true, strangely and amazingly, and even more than we could have anticipated.” The original lineup’s members were truly more than the sum of their parts. This is a condensed version of the information.