On Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart says the Wuhan Lab leak isn’t a conspiracy.

According to Jon Stewart, the ongoing new coronavirus epidemic is the exact result of a Wuhan, China laboratory leak.

Making a statement Stewart pointed the finger at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as he discussed the origins of the virus, which has gripped much of the world since early 2020, on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday—the show’s first episode with a live studio audience since the pandemic disrupted production in March 2020—Stewart pointed the finger at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as he discussed the origins of the virus, which has gripped much of the world since early 2020.

“I think we owe a big debt of appreciation to science,” the former host of The Daily Show stated. In many respects, science has aided in the relief of the misery caused by this pandemic—which was most likely produced by science.”

With the studio audience erupting in laughter, presenter Stephen Colbert sipped from his coffee mug in a theatrical manner before asking Stewart for clarification.

“Do you mean there’s a chance this was made in a laboratory?” “There is an investigation,” Colbert added, causing Stewart to respond: “Is there a chance?” Oh my god!” exclaimed the speaker.

Stewart then mockingly assumed the role of an investigator, saying, “Novel respiratory coronavirus overwhelming Wuhan, China.” What are our options? Oh, do you have any ideas who we could ask? The Laboratory of Novel Respiratory Coronaviruses in Wuhan.”

“The disease is the same name as the lab,” he went on. “That’s just a little too weird, don’t you think? And then you have some scientists who are like, ‘So wait a minute, you work at the Wuhan Respiratory Coronavirus Lab. How did this happen?’ And they’re like, ‘Mmmm, a pangolin kissed a turtle?’

“No! Look at the name! Show me your business card! ‘Oh, I work at the Coronavirus Lab in Wuhan. Oh, because there’s a coronavirus loose in Wuhan. How did that happen?’ ‘Maybe a bat flew into the cloaca of a turkey and then it sneezed into my chili and now we all have coronavirus.’ Like, come on!”

Stewart then shared a closer-to-home analogy, saying: “Oh my god, there’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened? Like, oh, I don’t know. Maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean—or it’s the f***ing chocolate factory! Maybe that’s it!”

“That could very well be,” said Colbert, as he noted that officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have backed. This is a brief summary.