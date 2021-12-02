On Spotify, what is Dance Pop? Genres Explained at the End of the Year

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now out, and it provides a comprehensive picture of your listening habits over the previous year. However, several consumers are baffled by the roundup’s classification of their “favorite genres.”

The Spotify Wrapped feature shows you which artists you listened to the most in 2021, how long you spent listening to podcasts, and if you were anyone’s biggest fan. It’s a fun presentation that you can publish on social media to show off your musical tastes to the world.

One of the sections of the roundup purports to reveal your favorite genres of the year. For many individuals, the outcome will be rather predictable. You probably know what to expect here if you prefer rap, classic rock, alternative metal, or k-pop.

Spotify, on the other hand, has over 5000 genres in its database, so some of them are bound to be obscure or oddly particular. This could explain why you’re seeing music styles you don’t know from your own collection.

The poorly defined “Dance Pop” is one such example that has been turning up in a lot of Spotify Wrapped roundups.

What Exactly Is Dance Pop?

Dance pop, which first gained popularity in the 1980s, is a mash-up of several genres and influences. Its roots can be found in disco, synthwave, and, as the name implies, dance music.

It’s probably the most close to the latter, although it’s a touch more radio-friendly and mainstream in the sense that melody and catchy lyrics are prioritized.

Dance music, often known as “post-disco,” is generally upbeat and uncomplicated in structure, with noteworthy 1980s performers including Bananarama, Dead or Alive, Janet Jackson, and Kylie Minogue. Artists like Christina Aguilera, the Backstreet Boys, Kesha, and Lady Gaga periodically dipped their toes into the genre as the 1990s and 2000s progressed.

As you can see from the examples above, it’s tough to tell the difference between dance pop and conventional pop, and it’s mostly a question of taste. The song’s main attributes are claimed to be that it’s energetic, has a catchy hook, and is suitable for both dance clubs and parties. This is a condensed version of the information.