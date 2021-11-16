On ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ Taylor Swift and John Mayer’s relationship will be scrutinized.

Taylor Swift fans have made Jake Gyllenhaal their number one public adversary in recent days after the singer released a re-recording of her album Red that does not show the actor in a positive light.

Swift fans are now awaiting a similar scenario with another of Swift’s ex-boyfriends, John Mayer, when she rerecords her 2010 album Speak Now.

Swift’s song “Dear John” is about the musician, and it will be re-recorded on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which Swift may record next.

The 31-year-old is in the process of re-recording her first six albums after Scooter Braun, a record executive and entrepreneur, acquired possession of the masters.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was released on Friday, and it included a new 10-minute version of Taylor’s song “All Too Well,” which is notably about her (reported) brief but impactful romance with Gyllenhall when she was 20 and he was 29.

She also published a ten-minute video for the song, which had new lines like “I’ll get older, but your boyfriends stay my age,” which generated a massive outcry on social media, with the Donnie Darko star receiving a lot of flak.

When Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out, people are expecting that Swift’s rumored romance with Mayer will receive the similar reaction.

The original album included mega-hits like “Back to December” and “Dear John,” both of which are famously about Mayer, with whom Swift was linked in late 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32.

“Don’t you think I was too young to be toyed with?” Taylor sings in “Dear John”: “The girl in the dress, wept the whole way home, I should’ve known.”

During the Gyllenhaal incident, Mayer has already received a barrage of comments from Swifties, and a threatening DM he allegedly received on Instagram has gone viral.

“F*** yourself you ugly b****i hope you choke on something 3,” a Swiftie called Alondra said, according to screenshots provided by Instagram account @deux.discussions.

