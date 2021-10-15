On ‘SNL,’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ and Turning Down Danny Zuko’s Part in ‘Grease,’ Henry Winkler.

Since the turn of the century, Henry Winkler has demonstrated to audiences that he is far more than a jukebox-playing, motorcycle-riding, leather-jacketed cool guy.

The Fonz, as he was once known, has made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, family entertainment, and now children’s book. Winkler, 75, is having one of his greatest years professionally, with a hit TV program in Barry, a new book on the shelf (Alien Superstar), and now a role in The French Dispatch, in one of the strongest ensemble ensembles seen in 2021.

“What an incredible thing that I was asked to act in a Wes Anderson film so early in my life,” Winkler tells The Washington Newsday.

With a cast that includes Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, and a slew of other well-known faces, Winkler believes being a part of the film was a dream come true. He forms a duo act with Bob Balaban as Uncle Joe, and he explains the direction he received from Wes Anderson with characteristic zeal.

“You stand there giddy for hours. And then Wes said, ‘Henry,’ all of a sudden. ‘He’s going to give me—direction,’ I reasoned. ‘I’m going to ask Wes Anderson for advice.’ Winkler recalls standing to attention for his director as follows: “‘Yes, sir,'” says the speaker. “Could you shift… a millimeter to your left?” I ask, imitating Anderson. ‘I think I can.’ And, oh my goodness, I will.’ “There it was,” Winkler says with a giggle. “I honestly believe I nailed it.” The French Dispatch is an anthology story that is divided into three sections. The first of the three films, “The Concrete Masterpiece,” stars Winkler opposite Benicio del Toro and Léa Seydoux, who has been described as “fierce, kind, brilliant, unpredictable.”

If the opportunity to work with Anderson arose again, Winkler says he’d “go right now without packing a bag.”

This dread of missing out on opportunities led to a discussion about one of Winkler’s biggest career regrets: declining the role of Danny Zuko in Grease.

After portraying Fonzie, he was offered the part and said to himself, “I don’t want to do that again.”

“I came home and drank some orange juice.” John Travolta is a well-known actor. This is a condensed version of the information.