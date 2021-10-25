On Set Days Before Shooting, ‘Rust’ Actor Jensen Ackles Discussed Gun Safety.

Just days before the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Rust star Jensen Ackles spoke honestly about gun safety training on the set.

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin, the film’s lead actor and producer, fired a pretend gun on the New Mexico set of the Western, killing Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

After the weapon had been prepared by the film set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, Baldwin was assured by the assistant director, David Halls, that it was a “cold gun”—meaning it was allegedly not loaded with live ammunition.

When the prop gun was presented to Baldwin, Halls had no idea it had live ammunition, according to an affidavit.

Baldwin expressed his displeasure with the situation on Twitter on Friday “Following Hutchins’ death, he expressed his “horror and sadness,” and that he is “totally cooperating” with the police inquiry and has been in contact with the late cinematographer’s family.

Baldwin continued, “My heart is torn for her husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

Since the horrific incident, video footage of Ackles boasting about his pistol training for Rust at a conference in Denver, Colorado, earlier this month has resurfaced.

According to Extra, Ackles was at the convention to promote his hit drama series Supernatural, and he told the crowd, ” “I’ve got a call at 6 a.m. tomorrow for a huge shoot-out. They forced me to choose my weapon.

“‘All right, what rifle would you like?’ they said. and I was like, “I’m not sure?” ‘Do you have firearms experience?’ the armorer inquired. ‘Just a little,’ I said. ‘OK, now, this is how you load it, and this is how we check it and make sure it’s safe,’ she says.” “‘OK, I’m going to put some blanks in there, and I want you to just go fire a couple rounds towards the hill,’ she says. And I thought to myself, ‘OK.’ So I put on the belt, slid the gun into place, and walked out, and she said, ‘Just make sure you know, you pull the hammer back all the way and aim at your target.’ And I said to myself, ‘OK, I get it.'” Since there was video footage. This is a condensed version of the information.