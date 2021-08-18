On September 20, the United States will begin administering third Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccine doses to all Americans.

Americans should obtain the booster doses to defend themselves from the COVID-19 Delta form, which is on the rise in the United States. A booster shot was required eight months following the second dosage of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the plan devised by the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will require booster shots as well. Officials are waiting for further information to be gathered before determining the specifics.

The total strategy will be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration for the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, according to officials.

Health experts noted in a statement that it is “quite obvious” that vaccine protection against infection deteriorates with time, and that “we are starting to see evidence of diminished protection against mild and moderate disease” now that the more contagious Delta form is spreading rapidly.

“According to our most recent assessment, present protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and mortality may wane in the months ahead,” they warned.