On ‘Selling Sunset,’ we’ve seen a lot of celebrity homes.

The drama-filled fourth season of Selling Sunset is now available to stream and download on Netflix. Putting the drama aside, The Oppenheim Group’s realtors are aiming to sell some amazing houses in their day-to-day work.

Due to strong NDAs, the name of the celebrity who owns the house is not revealed during the series (non-disclosure agreements). Fortunately for fans of Selling Sunset, several of the celebrities who are buying or selling houses have come out to reveal that the gorgeous mansion in the Hollywood Hills is, or was, theirs.

There have been a lot of famous residences in the reality show over the last three seasons, including Orlando Bloom’s and Tyra Banks’. Cameo cameos by Queer Eye’s Kamaro Brown and Marvel’s Simu Liu have also been seen in the series.

The Washington Newsday has a comprehensive list of all the celebrity residences featured on Selling Sunset thus far.

Taye Diggs is a football player who plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

In Season 1 of Selling Sunset, All-American actor Taye Diggs found his perfect property.

Mary Fitzgerald of the Oppenheim Group found Diggs the right three-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills for $3,600,000.

Orlando Bloom is a well-known actor.

Mary Fitzgerald gave viewers a tour of an incredible property situation on Billionaire’s Row for roughly $7 million in Season 1 of Selling Sunset.

Fitzgerald was attempting to sell the $8,999,000 million mansion held by Orlando Bloom, a Hollywood actor.

A sunken-style living area, a zero-edge pool, and city and ocean vistas were all incorporated in the residence.

