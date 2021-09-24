On Season 6, Episode 2, of ‘The Masked Singer,’ who was revealed?

Following a double elimination on Thursday night, two famous faces had their identities revealed on the most recent edition of The Masked Singer.

After failing to impress with their performances in the second part of a two-episode premiere, Pufferfish and Mother Nature were removed from the competition.

Mother Nature was chosen to be unmasked at the beginning of the program after her version of Diana Ross’ I’m Coming Out.

Mother Nature, who was she?

Actress Vivica A. Fox, who began her career on Soul Train and also appeared on Days Of Our Lives, was revealed to be Mother Nature.

Fox exclaimed after her performance, “This has been exhilarating.” I put myself to the test. I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but this is the first time I’ve done something like this.’

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger all failed to accurately guess her identity, claiming she was Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, or Tracee Ellis Ross.

Pufferfish, who was he?

Pufferfish was chosen to be unmasked later in the episode, and fans’ suspicions were verified when Toni Braxton revealed herself.

Her early exit from the competition, according to host Nick Cannon, could be “the biggest upset in Masked Singer history.” Ever. I believe you will be disappointed that you chose to keep the wildcards over this performer.”

The judges, like Mother Nature, misidentified her as Zoe Saldana, Monica, Nelly Furtado, and Jessica Alba, with Jeong predicting Zoe Saldana, Scherzinger predicting Monica, McCarty predicting Nelly Furtado, and Thicke predicting Jessica Alba.

The singer said that she had been performing the entire time while wearing a medical mask to give her extra protection during the Covid-19 outbreak because she suffers from lupus.

Following her elimination, Braxton said she wanted to do something fun by appearing on The Masked Singer, but that donning the mask made her ‘have to be even more cautious.’

Toni Braxton’s eviction drew mixed reactions from fans.

Toni Braxton, how do you vote her off!!! #TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger #PufferfishMask

September 24, 2021 — Sean G (@reloadedneo03)

Toni Braxton is voted out, but that blasted Baby is still on the show? #maskedsinger

September 24, 2021 — BrittanySAzeez (@AzeezBrittany)

