On Season 5 Episode 12 of ‘Riverdale,’ who played Young Hiram Lodge?

Riverdale just aired another of its flashback episodes, in which the cast gets to portray younger versions of their off-screen parents for the second time.

We uncover the narrative of how Hiram Lodge (typically played by Mark Consuelos) went from a simple shoeshine kid to the great bad of Riverdale Season 5 in “Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge,” which is available now on The CW in the United States and Netflix across the world.

Many fans would have noticed that young Hiram Lodge was cast in an almost uncanny way. Here’s why the younger Hiram Lodge resembles the older version so closely.

Michael Consuelos portrays young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale.

Many Archie Comics fans are likely to be unfamiliar with that moniker. After all, the actor has only acted in one short film (2012’s The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee) and provided voices for the animated series Go, Diego! Go! and Duck Dodgers.

The actor’s surname, on the other hand, may be more familiar. Because Michael Consuelos is Mark Consuelos’s eldest son, young Hiram is a spitting image of his elder brother.

The 24-year-old actor is the first of the elder Consuelos’ three children with wife Kelly Ripa. Lola was their second child, born in 2001, and Joaquin was born in 2003.

Michael Consuelos previously appeared in another Riverdale episode as a younger version of his father. He appeared in the Season 3 episode “The Midnight Club” in 2018.

For the Ripa-Consuelos family, Riverdale has turned into a family affair. Kelly Ripa had a guest appearance on The CW sitcom as Mrs. Mulwray, Hiram’s mistress, in 2019.

Michael Consuelos shared an Instagram photo of himself and his father on set in the days leading up to the premiere of “Citizen Lodge,” captioned it, “Dad urging me to run home and change before everybody notices we’re pretty much matching.”

