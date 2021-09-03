On Season 10 of ‘AHS,’ Leslie Grossman shares a sweet way Macaulay Culkin celebrated his son’s birth.

On April 5, 2021, Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song welcomed their first child, a son called Dakota after the late sister of the Home Alone star.

At the time, the actor was filming Season 10 of American Horror Story, and his co-star Leslie Grossman has revealed how he celebrated his son’s birth on set of Part One of “Double Feature,” dubbed “Red Tide.”

Grossman told This website that he was the “proudest parent” on set when he worked with Richie Rich, who plays prostitute Mickey.

She claimed Culkin would brag to his co-stars about his girlfriend and baby, presenting images of them when he returned from the hospital where he had been with Song during their son’s birth.

Grossman said of Culkin, “You know his partner Brenda Song was pregnant when we started, and she actually gave birth while we were filming, and he was just so concentrated on that.” “He’s madly in love with her and overjoyed at the prospect of having a kid with her.

“He was with her when she gave birth, but he had to go back to work two days later, so he brought cigars for everyone and was the proudest father, and he was so in love with her, and so pleased about this new chapter in his life.

“I think he has a lot of amazing things going on in his life right now, and it was wonderful to be around that.”

“He was overjoyed, and just so joyful, and showing everyone pictures,” said Grossman, who portrays agent Ursula in “Red Tide.”

“It’s just a pleasant energy to be around.” I’m extremely thrilled for him, and I believe he’s in a fantastic spot in his life.”

Grossman also praised Culkin’s acting abilities, adding that despite being a novice to the AHS universe, he felt right at home on set because it’s like a second home to him.

“You know, I don’t have enough positive things to say about him; he was so game, and lovely, and loving, and sweet, and he had an amazing vulnerability in him,” she recalled.

“He has this, and it’s wonderful for his character because it makes you want to look after him right away. This is a condensed version of the information.