On Saved From Fire, J.K. Rowling Wrote “Harry Potter.”

After a terrible fire, a table used by J.K. Rowling to write parts of her Harry Potter books was saved.

The owners of Edinburgh’s Elephant House cafe have indicated that the table, which was discovered amid the blaze’s ruins, may be restored.

The cafe, which is also regarded as one of Harry Potter’s birthplaces, was among a number of businesses and residences damaged after a massive fire on Glasgow’s George IV Bridge in August.

The cafe’s proprietor, David Taylor, has stated that he is “immensely relieved” to have been able to salvage what is now regarded as a literary landmark.

Taylor told the BBC, “Thankfully, I found JK Rowling’s table among the rubble, and although it is water and smoke damaged, it was in the back room so it may be rescued.”

“It’s heading to the restorers on Thursday, and I’m simply pleased that this piece of history has been preserved,” she says.

The historic wooden table has been damaged by smoke and water, according to Taylor, but it can be easily fixed.

During the 1990s, when Rowling was writing her famous books, she frequented The Elephant House.

Rowling would visit in 1996 and 1997, after the first Harry Potter novel was published, and would frequently eat at the same table, according to the BBC.

As a result, The Elephant House has become a landmark and is frequently visited by Harry Potter enthusiasts looking for a connection to the young wizard’s story’s birthplace.

Due to the damage caused by the fire, the cafe will be closed for at least a year, according to the proprietors.

“Being out of business for over a year is heartbreaking, and to say I’m upset is an understatement; it’s quite sad,” he explained.

Taylor further claims that despite the table being saved, a priceless signed copy of a Harry Potter book is still missing.

He explained, “There are piles of rubble everywhere, so I’m hoping it’s under one of them.” “I’ve begun my search.”

On a podcast earlier this year, Rowling discussed The Elephant House and her love of writing in cafes.

"It was a nice space with a spectacular outlook.