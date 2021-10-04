On Saturday Night Live, who played Joe Biden? A ‘Dazzling’ New Cast Member Has Been Revealed.

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend on NBC, with lots of controversy and a standout performance from one of the new cast members.

Viewers and celebrities who attended the SNL premiere praised the newcomer, who portrayed a variety of personas in the cold open, including President Joe Biden.

The celebrity guest host was Owen Wilson, while the musical guest was Kacey Musgraves. The highly anticipated episode next week will be hosted by Kim Kardashian West.

On Saturday Night Live, playing the president is considered one of the highest accolades a comedian can receive. Jay Pharoah, Fred Armisen, Will Ferrell, Dana Carvey, and Chevy Chase are all former presidential impersonators.

On the first episode of Season 47 of Saturday Night Live, new cast member James Austin Johnson played current Vice President Joe Biden. He arranged a press conference in the cold open sketch where he brought together Democratic politicians to show how much they had in common, but rapidly found they are more split than ever.

Cecily Strong played Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Aidy Bryant played Senator Joe Manchin, Melissa Villaseor played Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Davidson played former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the sketch.

On ‘SNL,’ who else did James Austin Johnson play?

Johnson’s debut episode as a new cast member on Saturday Night Live was dramatic, displaying his personas and impressions.

Johnson appeared as Larry the Cable Guy during a comedy in which Owen Wilson was recording voiceovers for the fictional Cars 4.

He also played a furious contributor at a school board meeting who wants to talk about “Barack Hussein Obama” and a sports analyst on Fox NFL who is obliged to discuss a perplexing new show coming to Fox.

Reaction to James Austin Johnson’s debut on social media

Johnson’s debut episode in Season 47’s premiere received a lot of positive feedback on Twitter.

Laraine Newman, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, expressed her support for Johnson on social media. “I’ve never seen a new SNL cast member have such a spectacular debut as James Austin Johnson’s,” she wrote. He’s brilliant, self-assured, and hilarious. Wow!”

I’ve never seen such an impressive debut of a new SNL cast member like James Austin Johnson’s.. This is a condensed version of the information.