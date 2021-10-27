On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Who Could Replace Ed Sheeran?

After Ed Sheeran revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans are speculating about who might take his place on Saturday Night Live.

Sheeran was slated to make his third appearance as a musical guest on the November 6 show, which would be hosted by Kieran Culkin of Succession, but he announced shortly after that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

His absence from the episode in issue hasn’t been confirmed, but his isolation leading up to the premiere has raised major doubts about his participation.

Fans have speculated on who might replace him online, and one band has approached Lorne Michaels directly to offer their services.

What’s the latest on Ed’s performance on Saturday Night Live?

Sheeran issued a message via an image on his Instagram account on Sunday, October 24. “Hey fellas,” he said. I just wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid and am now self-isolating and adhering to official standards.

“I’m currently unable to fulfill any in-person commitments, so I’ll be conducting as many of my planned interviews/performances as possible from my home.”

“Apologies to everybody I’ve let down,” he concluded his message. Everyone, stay safe x.” Those who test positive for COVID-19 are advised by the UK government to self-isolate for 10 days, which Sheeran’s tweet indicates will take him up to Wednesday, November 3, suggesting he could theoretically be out of quarantine in time for the event. It would, however, complicate his appearance and take up crucial rehearsal time.

Sheeran’s next album = (pronounced Equals) is still scheduled to be released on October 29.

Neither NBC nor Sheeran have confirmed whether or not he will appear on Saturday Night Live on November 6, 2021.

Taylor Swift fans rushed social media with proposals to replace Sheeran after he announced he’d be isolating. Because Sheeran and Swift are pals and Tay Tay has new music coming out soon, her fans thought Sheeran would be the ideal candidate.

The concept was suggested to the “Red” hitmaker by Twitter users @SwiftieThingss, @BWJohnsonMusic, and @norakmccarthy.

Ed Sheeran was found to be positive for covid. He was going to be on Saturday Night Live. @nbcsnl Maybe Taylor [Swift] could fill in for him…