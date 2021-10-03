On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kyrsten Sinema gets a Sarah Palin-style skewering.

A comedy on Saturday Night Live mocking Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the midst of the ongoing infrastructure debate has garnered comparisons to Tina Fey’s famous Sarah Palin impersonation.

The cold open for the October 2 show featured James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden flanked by portrayals of progressive and centrist Democrats who have sparred over infrastructure plans in recent weeks, including Cecily Strong’s Kyrsten Sinema.

Last week, moderate Democrats pushed for a vote on the $1.2 trillion “hard” infrastructure bill, which includes spending for roads and bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transportation, drinking water enhancements, and other projects aimed at repairing the country’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Progressives have stated that they will not vote for the solo bill unless it is tied to a broader $3.5 trillion bill that includes funding to combat climate change, expand Medicare, and provide free two-year community college.

Some moderate Democrats, on the other hand, have committed to vote against the budget reconciliation needed to approve the larger package unless the $1.2 trillion bill is first passed by the House. The vote was postponed due to the impasse.

Sinema is one of the centrists who has expressed concern about the larger bill’s price tag.

The MPs were depicted arguing what should be included in the bill. Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim, and Melissa Villaseor played Senator Joe Manchin, Representative Ilhan Omar, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, respectively.

“What am I hoping to get out of this bill?” Strong’s Sinema remarked, “I’ll never tell since I didn’t come to Congress to make friends.” “Mission accomplished thus far.”

When it comes to paid family leave, Johnson’s Biden offers 12 weeks of paid leave. Bryant’s Manchin and Strong’s Sinema rapidly reduce that total to six unpaid nights.

Later, when Johnson’s Biden inquires about roads, Sinema answers, “I want no roads” because of “chaos.”

Strong’s Sinema remarked, “As a wine-drinking bisexual triathlete, I know what the ordinary American desires.” “When they call 911, they want to be placed on wait. They want bridges that simply come to a halt and automobiles crash over. They want water that is thick enough to consume with a fork. And no matter what, I will fight for it.”

