On Rotten Tomatoes, there are 40 films with a score of 0%.

“It’s so horrible that it’s good.” It’s the cinematic category that no film wants to be in, but that certain movie fans adore.

The movie review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of every turkey that has ever received a near-impressive 0% rating.

Each title on this list has earned at least 20 reviews from movie reviewers to provide some semblance of fairness.

The Rotten Tomatoes website reads, “We wanted to make sure the movies we’re ‘vouching’ for as the worst ever have caused a minimum threshold of anguish on critics.”

Prepare yourself for arguably the worst watchlist you’ll ever see, with every movie on Rotten Tomatoes receiving a 0% Tomatometer score.

Dark Tide (2012) 1h 54m Thriller/Adventure

A shark expert returns to one of the world’s most dangerous waters with trepidation. “Shallow and salty, Dark Tide fails to rise,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Thriller/Mystery 1 hour and 32 minutes

A California investigator tries to solve the case of his 10-year-old son’s disappearance.

“With plot lines stolen from several superior films, this would-be thriller squanders a solid ensemble on too serious and suspense-free storytelling,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Constellation is a Romance/Drama film from 2005 that runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

During a Southern family reunion for a funeral, an interracial connection creates trouble.

“Though genuinely filmed, Constellation lacks dramatic fireworks and eventually slides into TV-movie sentimentality,” say Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Greetings, everybody! 1992 comedy/dark comedy 1h 49m

When a successful businessman invites his erratic parents to stay with him, his life quickly spirals out of control.

“Don’t watch this purported comedy seeking for more than uncomfortable performances in support of ill-advised ageist jokes, because that’s all Folks! has to offer,” say Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Citizens on Patrol is a comedy/slapstick film from 1987 that runs for 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Volunteers who failed to pass the Police Academy are tenacious in their efforts to make the community relations project a success.

“Utterly, utterly, thoroughly, and stunningly unfunny, Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol sends a once-innocuous franchise tumbling to terrible new depths,” say Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Simon Sez 1999 Action/Thriller 1h 26m

An Interpol agent is on the hunt for an old friend’s kidnapped child.

An Interpol agent is on the hunt for an old friend's kidnapped child.