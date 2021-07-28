On Rotten Tomatoes, there are 25 TV seasons that have received a perfect score.

Many reviewers consider this to be a golden period for television, with many of the all-time best shows running in recent years.

The ongoing rise of streaming services, paired with ever-increasing budgets and dramatic goals, suggests that the art of television will continue to soar for some time.

The TV show seasons with pristine 100 percent Tomatometer rankings have been summed up by critic aggregate Rotten Tomatoes, which describes itself as “the world’s most trusted referral resources for outstanding entertainment.”

Find out if your favorite TV show season is on Rotten Tomatoes’ 100 percent Certified Fresh list by reading on.

Season 1 of 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (2021) on Apple TV+

This docuseries commemorates a year of musical renaissance and creativity, fueled by the violent political and cultural upheaval of the time.

“It covers familiar stuff, but with a feast of rare video and a genuine enthusiasm for its subject, 1971: The Year That Music Changed,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics. Everything is both educational and entertaining.”

Season 5 of 24 was released on Fox in 2006.

Soon after the assassination of former President David Palmer, Jack Bauer returns to L.A.’s counter-terrorist squad to investigate the plot.

“24 defies the law of diminishing returns with a magnificent fifth season that offers White House intrigue, some of the most horrifying set-pieces in the series ever, and a heroically devoted performance by Kiefer Sutherland,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Season 3 of American Crime (2015) on ABC

This season’s subdued story is set in North Carolina, with crop-picking enterprises and a subplot involving sex workers in the area.

“American Crime delivers a unique anthology series replete with surprise disclosures and engaging interconnected narratives that opt for creative, emotional human criticism instead of old discussions about current events,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Season 3 of The Americans was released on FX in 2013.

The spy couple must balance keeping Stinger weapons out of the hands of the Afghan troops with the KGB’s insistence that their daughter be recruited.

“Family-driven drama and psychological themes push The Americans’ tautly wrought tension, dishing thrills of a different type this season,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Season 1 of America To Me is now available on Starz.

This unscripted documentary follows a year in the life of one of America’s most successful and diverse public schools.

The consensus of Rotten Tomatoes critics is: "America to Me explores hard questions through frank moments